Sutherland Council ramps up coastal management efforts at Cronulla

Coastal Protection
November 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

With summer fast approaching, Sutherland Shire Council has stepped up its commitment to protecting and restoring their coastline, launching staged dune maintenance works at Cronulla as part of its updated North Cronulla to Wanda Dune Maintenance Plan 2025.

photo courtesy of sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au

The works, which form part of Council’s broader Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, aim to replenish, restore and safeguard the health of our beaches while improving access for the community and emergency services,” they said.

Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Jack Boyd, said that the initiative reflects Council’s long-term vision for a resilient coastline.

Our beaches are the heart of our community, and we’re working hard to ensure they remain safe, accessible and thriving for generations to come,” Mayor Boyd said.

“We’re collaborating with leading coastal engineers, ecologists and landscape architects to deliver a tailored approach that balances environmental care with community needs.

“These works will help stabilize our dunes, protect wildlife habitats and reduce the risk of storm damage and erosion.

“This is about building a stronger, more resilient coastline that can withstand the challenges of the future.”

Recent efforts have included relocating excess sand from Don Lucas Reserve to Cronulla to replenish the beach ahead of the Surf Life Saving season. Restoration of two southern access tracks at North Cronulla is also underway.

In the following days, the works will start at Greenhills to re-profile the dune back to its natural shape, with excess sand used to improve accessways along the beach.

