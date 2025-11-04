Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Carolina Beach CSRM project set for mid-November

November 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to get the upcoming Carolina Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project underway.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Several representatives from USACE came to an open house, which was held at Town of Carolina Beach last week, and provided information and answered questions about the upcoming beach nourishment project.

The sand for the Carolina Beach project will be coming out of Carolina Beach Inlet. Different from years past, some of the sand for the Kure Beach portion will likely be coming out of the inlet as well. Once this borrow source is exhausted the contractor will move to the offshore borrow source.

The contractor, Norfolk Dredging is to commence dredging and beachfill operations in mid-November, with the completion of the work by April 30, 2026.

The timeline for this project depends on when projects utilizing the same dredge further north are completed.

