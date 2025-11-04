Back to overview
Dredger Oyster Bay arrives in Montauk

Dredger Oyster Bay arrives in Montauk

Dredging
November 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Montauk Harbor dredging project is officially underway.

photo courtesy of Town of East Hampton

H & L Contracting LLC has been awarded the dredging contract, which is expected to continue through January 31, 2026.

Their suction dredger Oyster Bay and its supporting equipment have arrived, and work will begin soon to restore safe navigation in the harbor and maintain access for Montauk’s fishing fleet, the Town of East Hampton said.

Earlier this year, when federal funding for the project fell short, the Town stepped in, committing $1.1 million from its Host Community Agreement with South Fork Wind to make sure the work could move forward.

The project – to cost upwards of $12 million – will dredge the inlet to a depth of 17 feet, ensuring access to the harbor for the largest commercial fishing fleet in New York State, as well as an active recreational fishing port.

According to the Town, the project will also place 110,000 cubic yards of sand on the eroded beaches to the west of the inlet.

