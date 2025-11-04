GLDD gearing up for the North Myrtle Beach renourishment project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company will begin mobilizing equipment in preparation for the North Myrtle Beach renourishment project scheduled to start in December 2025.

Photo courtesy of the North Myrtle Beach

According to the City, offshore equipment mobilization is already underway and will be followed by land-based equipment mobilization. Equipment and materials will initially be staged at the 18th Avenue North Street end.

Under the plan, construction will commence at the north end of the project area and proceed southward over an estimated 59-day period, spanning December and January.

This $72 million project will place approximately two million cubic yards of material on Myrtle Beach coastline. Work is expected to take place continuously, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, weather permitting.

