Poland to embark on €2.35B port development project – the Cape Pomerania

November 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Poland is embarking on one of the largest investments in the Baltic Sea — the PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.35 billion) port development project named Cape Pomerania.

Photo courtesy of Deputy Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka

The Cape Pomerania project, presented yesterday by Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka, will include construction of a nearly 3 km-long new quay wall with a breakwater, a fairway with the 17-meter-deep port basin, and above all, a Deepwater Container Terminal with a 1.3-km quay and a capacity of 2 million TEU per year.

“We have developed a new concept for the port of Świnoujście from scratch, because the previous one was flawed, lacked guaranteed funding and was delayed,” said Arkadiusz Marchewka.

According to him, the Cape Pomeranian is the most ambitious project in the 75-year history of the Szczecin-Świnoujście Seaports Authority that will allow the world’s largest container ships to call at the port.

The new terminal, to be built east of the LNG breakwater, has been designed to handle the largest ocean-going container ships entering the Baltic Sea. It will be capable of handling three vessels simultaneously: two 400-meter-long and one 250-meter-long ships.

The Cape Pomeranian project entails dredging of up to 20 million tons of sand from the port’s approach channel and new port basin. The dredged material will be used to create the new site measuring approximately 186 hectares.

The award of the project is expected by the fourth quarter of 2026, enabling construction to start in 2027, with the commercially operational to start in 2029.

