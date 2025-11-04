Back to overview
USACE kicks off dredging at Everett Harbor, Snohomish River

Dredging
November 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials will begin maintenance dredging of two sections of the Everett Harbor and Snohomish River federal project this week. Operations will run 24/7 and are expected to be completed February 14, 2026.

photo courtesy of USACE

The dredging operations will involve a hydraulic pipeline dredge removing approximately 40,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from part of the lower channel and placing the material in the Beneficial Use Site on the west side of Jetty Island.

According to USACE, dredging work will also remove approximately 150,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the upper settling basin and place the material in the City of Everett’s Parcel O site in Everett, Washington.

Before dredging was approved, the Army Corps received a Suitability Determination indicating the material was suitable to be placed at both placement sites, in compliance with the Endangered Species Act.

Additionally, the Army Corps will apply timing restrictions to dredge within the designated environmental window (Nov. 4, 2025, to Feb. 14, 2026) to avoid overlap between the environmental window and salmon outmigration and mobility of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-designated forage fish. 

