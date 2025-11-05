MOPC: Three bids for Paraguay River dredging contract

Back to overview
November 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Paraguay’s Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) has received three bids in a tender for the maintenance dredging works of the Paraguay River.

photo courtesy of MOPC

According to MOPC, the dredging operations will be carried out in three strategic sections extending from the confluence with the Paraná River to the mouth of the Apa River.

The first section, or Lot 1, covers the area from the confluence with the Paraná River to kilometer 387; Lot 2, from kilometer 387 to kilometer 690; and Lot 3, from kilometer 690 to the mouth of the Apa River.

Based on these guidelines, the following proposals were submitted:

  • Artes y Estructuras S.A. – bid for Lot 3;
  • Tosa Terminal Occidental S.A. – proposed to execute the three lots;
  • Ingeniería de Topografía y Caminos S.A. – submitted a bid for the three lots.

The received documentation is now under the custody of the Bid Evaluation Coordination Office, under the Ministerial Cabinet, for its technical and economic analysis. The Evaluation Committee will have 20 days to issue its recommendation for awarding the contract, MOPC said.

