New dredging season starts at Lake Neusiedl with two Watermaster dredgers

New dredging season starts at Lake Neusiedl with two Watermaster dredgers

November 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The new working season has started at Lake Neusiedl.

photo courtesy of Watermaster / Aquamec Ltd.

Spanning 315 km2 with an average depth of one meter, it supports local communities as both an ecological and recreational hub. Yet sediment build-up and excess eutrophication due to nutrient overload threaten its delicate ecosystems and recreational use.

Seemanagement Burgenland is carrying out maintenance at more than 30 sites around the lake – dredging harbors, entrances, reed and boat channels, and improving water circulation.

Two Watermaster Classic V eco-dredgers are used for sediment removal and channel restoration.

This season, Seemanagement is introducing new control and surveying tools to improve efficiency and support the sustainable management of the UNESCO-listed lake.

Lake Neusiedl is the westernmost steppe lake in Europe and the largest lake in Austria. 

