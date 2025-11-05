Phase 5 of North Portsea Coastal Scheme in full swing

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
November 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Phase 5 of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme is progressing well at Ports Creek in Hilsea, marking the final stretch of the project.

photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

This phase will seamlessly connect to the completed defenses at Anchorage Park,” Coastal Partners said in its latest project update.

“The overall scheme has played a crucial role in safeguarding homes, businesses, and infrastructure along Portsea Island’s northern coast.”

Recent progress includes:

  • Installation of a rock revetment, using 14,000t of rock along the Ports Creek shoreline,
  • Ongoing groundwork to raise footpaths and improve access routes,
  • Coordination with ecological teams to protect sensitive habitats during construction,
  • Preparations for final surfacing and landscaping, expected to begin in late 2025 / early 2026.

Construction began in September 2024, with completion set for 2026.

