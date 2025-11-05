The latest edition of IADC’s Dredging in Figures available online

Back to overview
Dredging
November 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Compiled and published by the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC), Dredging in Figures presents an annual overview of the global dredging industry’s performance in 2024 as well as insights into its key performance indicators.

Photo courtesy of IADC

The report begins with a general overview of the preceding year’s economic situation as this indirectly impacted each of the industry’s performance indicators.

This is followed by a description of the dredging industry’s initiatives in the areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability – such as initiatives to reduce environmental impact and emissions – and safety.

The final section covers the key drivers of dredging activities that continue to be world trade, population growth and urban development, climate change and coastal protection, energy and tourism.

Download the 2024 edition of Dredging in Figures

