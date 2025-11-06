Back to overview
Damen develops one-of-a-kind CSD Training Simulator

Damen develops one-of-a-kind CSD Training Simulator

Technology
November 6, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

With the introduction of its new Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) range, Damen has developed a highly realistic dredge training simulator.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The setup imitates the behavior of a real CSD in a true-to-life presentation. This includes a dredge control system that is completely identical to that of the CSD, plus various screens showing the dredger in its surroundings.

Education is essential to the modern dredging industry as the dredge master and other dredge crew members are key to maximizing the CSD’s performance.

The CSD dredge simulator is located at the Damen Dredging yard, but can easily be transported to the owner’s location for local training sessions.

Its compact design of screens, operating chair, and computers can be transported anywhere in three crates only. The dredge simulator trainer can set up the simulator to train all crew members locally.

Read the full story about the CSD Training Simulator by visiting Damen website.

