Back to overview
Home Dredging Today ESCO delivers Ultralok adapters to Callan Marine

ESCO delivers Ultralok adapters to Callan Marine

Dredging
November 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weir’s ESCO division delivered its Ultralok® adapters and teeth to US-based dredging contractor Callan Marine recently.

photo courtesy of Weir

The ESCO® Ultralok® adapters and teeth were installed on the company’s powerful ploughbar towed by their versatile Multicat workboats.

A ploughbar helps smooth and level the seabed or riverbed after dredging, ensuring a uniform depth and preparing the area for navigation or construction. Instead of removing material, a ploughbar redistributes sediment across the bed, which can reduce the need for more expensive dredging equipment or disposal operations,” Weir said.

The ESCO® Ultralok® system offers:

• Quick and safe tooth replacement with a hammerless locking system,
• Enhanced penetration and productivity due to streamlined tooth profiles,
• Reduced downtime with robust adapter design and secure fit.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles