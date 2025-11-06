Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Planning underway for the next Lorain Harbor dredging campaign

November 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is gearing up for the next Lorain Harbor dredging campaign.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2026 dredging operation at Lorain Harbor is tentatively scheduled to be performed during the period between 1 July and 14 September.

Sediments will be removed from the channel bottom by a mechanical or hydraulic dredge and placed into hoppers aboard ship or scow for transport to the designated placement area.

The method of excavation will be determined by the contractor performing the maintenance dredging. In previous years, clamshell and hopper dredges have been used to complete the required work.

An estimated total of approximately 100,000 cubic yards of sediment would be dredged from the Lorain Harbor federal navigation channels during the 2026 season.

For more info about the project, please visit the Buffalo District website.

