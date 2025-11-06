Port of Bellingham wraps up I&J Waterway dredging work

Back to overview
Dredging
November 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Bellingham said that they have finished dredging the I&J Waterway.

photo courtesy of Port of Bellingham

According to the Port’s latest announcement, the final steps of adding new piles and building a new dock are underway, with the entire project on track to wrap up by February 2026.

The I&J Waterway has a long history of industrial use, leaving behind contaminated sediments that required extensive cleanup. Today, the dredging of contaminated sediment is complete, and the site looks better than ever,” the Port of Bellingham said.

The I&J Waterway is one of 12 sites on the Bellingham Bay that the state Department of Ecology has worked on with local agencies to clean up since 2000.

