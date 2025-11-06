Royal IHC starts construction of another Beagle 8 hopper dredger

Back to overview
Vessels
November 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC, together with Vishwa Samudra Holdings and in the presence of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of a new Beagle 8 trailing suction hopper dredger.

Photo courtesy of IHC

The new dredger will have a hopper capacity of 8,000 m³ and is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2027. This Beagle 8 TSHD will be a valuable addition to Vishwa Samudra’s fleet, which previously acquired two Beavers to support its expanding operations.

One of the main reasons for choosing the Beagle was its proven technology, class-leading efficiency and short delivery times.

According to IHC, the Beagle is a platform of standardized trailing suction hopper dredgers with hopper capacities ranging from 4,000 to 12,000m³. It combines a proven design with the latest dredging technologies.

Photo courtesy of IHC

Key features include an optimized hull design for reduced resistance and maximum payload carrying capacity. Combined with best-in-class fuel efficiency, this results in minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making the Beagle a future-proof solution for a wide range of dredging projects around the world.

The proven performance of this modular platform makes the Beagle series a compelling solution for the Indian dredging market.

