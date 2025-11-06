Back to overview
Home Dredging Today South Beresford Beach gets new sand

South Beresford Beach gets new sand

Beach Nourishment
November 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mid West Ports Authority will be transporting another batch of stockpiled sand from Pages Beach to South Beresford Beach between November 10 and 14.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

Routine maintenance dredging has been underway in the Fishing Boat Harbor, an essential process to maintain safe vessel access and support the continued operation of this important marine hub.

According to the Authority, the FBH Dredging Project involves removing around 45,000m³ of sediment.

This sand has been stockpiled at Pages Beach and will be transported by road, similar to the Northern Beaches Stabilization Program, in stages.

This process helps nourish our northern beaches, supports long-term coastal resilience, and ensures valuable sediments are put to good use,” the Authority said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles