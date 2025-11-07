Van Oord signs agreement with BAM to acquire Xbloc business

Back to overview
Dredging
November 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has reached an agreement with BAM Infraconsult bv (BAM’s civil engineering consultancy in the Netherlands) on the intended acquisition of the Xbloc activities and associated assets.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Xbloc activities include the design and construction of innovative concrete armor units for protecting shorelines, ports, and marine infrastructure.

The transaction includes the transfer of five Infraconsult staff members to Van Oord together with the active order book, all intellectual property rights, the trade name, a specialized laboratory facility and the track record.

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed at the moment. 

