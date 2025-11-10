Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Beach nourishment reaches Treasure Island

Beach nourishment reaches Treasure Island

Beach Nourishment
November 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pinellas County (FL) beach nourishment project has officially reached Treasure Island.

Photo courtesy of Pinellas County

Contractors began work on the south end of Sunset Beach last week and will stay there for a couple of weeks before crews move north to other sections of Sunset Beach.

During construction, Sunset Beach from the rock jetty to the southern tip will be an active work zone and closed to the public. The Tern parking lot and Sunset Beach Pavilion playground will also be closed during this time for safety.

This $125.7 million effort, funded by Pinellas County through the Tourism Development Tax and state grants with $14.2 million reimbursed by the State of Florida, will place more than 2.5 million cubic yards of sand on to the Pinellas County beaches before the end of January deadline.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles