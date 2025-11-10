Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jenkins Marine hard at work near Portsmouth

Jenkins Marine hard at work near Portsmouth

Dredging
November 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Jenkins Marine has been hard at work near Portsmouth working with a large international dredging contractor at the Southsea beach replenishment project.

Photo courtesy of Jenkins Marine

This is part of a large-scale coastal defence project which is adding approximately one million tonnes of new shingle to the beach between October 2025 and March 2026.

This will double the beach’s width reducing wave energy and preventing overtopping during storms.

The large amount of required shingle will be dredged locally from the Solent near the Isle of Wight and deposited onto the beach by a pipeline from the dredger.

This giant floating pipeline is what is keeping Jenkins’ powerful Damen multi cat vessel Wind Lass busy as it assists with the delivery and installation of two thirds of a kilometer of pipe.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles