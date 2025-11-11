Hopper dredger Medway dredging the Weser River in Germany

Back to overview
November 11, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Over the last couple of years, Boskalis’ hopper dredger Medway has been almost fully dedicated to maintaining the Weser River in northern Germany.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

Since 2020, TSHD Medway has dredged sand, silt and clay from the access channels to Bremerhaven and the Port of Brake, where large container vessels moor to load or discharge their cargoes.

The Weser River also serves as a vital route to the Port of Nordenham, supporting various offshore activities.

Boskalis makes grateful use of this port as well, for example, in the past year, the company’s heavy transport vessel Target loaded monopiles for offshore wind farms, and the cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean berthed along the quay to load many kilometers of export cable.

With few exceptions, crews from Boskalis Hirdes have been maintaining the Weser River for over 15 years.

