Modernization of the Kiel Canal officially inaugurated

November 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME Group, together with its partners, recently took part in the widening and modernization of the Kiel Canal.

Photo courtesy of DEME

First opened in 1895 and continuously modernized ever since, the Kiel Canal, the world’s busiest artificial waterway and the direct route between the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, is now entering a new chapter.

On November 10, the widening of a part of its eastern section was officially inaugurated, improving navigation and safety along this vital shipping route. DEME was involved in the dredging of a 4-kilometer section of the canal, between kilometer 79.9 and 84.1.

Deploying backhoe dredgers, split hopper barges, and dry earth equipment, the team widened the northern slope to increase the curve radii, all while the canal remained fully operational.

Overall, the project included excavation of more than 1.4 million m³ of dry earth, dredging of around 1.1 million m³ and installation of approximately 180,000 tons of revetment material to secure the new embankments.

