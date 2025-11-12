Back to overview
DP World begins operations at Tartus Port under $800M modernization plan

Dredging
November 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DP World has started operations at Tartus Port – following a formal handover from the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

photo courtesy of DP World

This marks a major milestone under DP World’s 30-year concession agreement for Tartus Port, which includes a planned $800 million investment – representing one of the largest international investments in Syria’s logistics sector in recent years.

According to DP World, the concession is designed to support Syria’s economic recovery and transform Tartus into a highly efficient trade and logistics hub.

Commenting the latest news, Fahad Al Banna, CEO of DP World Tartus, said: “We have embarked on a journey to transform Tartus Port into a world-class maritime gateway. Working closely with the Syrian government and General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, we are committed to applying DP World’s global expertise to build a modern and digitally-enabled port that will grow trade, create opportunities and firmly position Tartus as a key trade hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Immediate and future development plans

DP World is currently undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the port’s infrastructure including equipment, quay readiness and yard and warehouse facilities.

This phase includes technical surveys, operational studies and design planning to develop a detailed redevelopment roadmap.

In the immediate term, the focus will be on dredging port access channels, basins and berths to achieve optimal design depths.

Along with the rehabilitation and replacement of existing handling equipment, together with the introduction of new specialized assets, these works will enable the port to meet growing demand for bulk and breakbulk cargo, DP World concluded. 

