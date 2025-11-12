Dredging underway at Whyalla Marina

Back to overview
Dredging
November 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Whyalla City Council said that the dredging works are underway at the Whyalla Marina, aimed to ensure the long-term safety and usability of the facility.

photo courtesy of whyalla.sa.gov.au

The project, awarded to Maritime Constructions through a tender process, will involve the removal of sand and sediment to restore the marina’s original design depths.

Manager Capital Works Delivery, Les Jones, said that the dredging was critical in maintaining the marina as a safe and functional community asset, with a major focus on minimizing potential environmental impacts.

The works are being carried out under strict environmental controls approved by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA), so our marine life – including our friendly dolphins – will remain safe. If any dolphins are sighted near the vessel, work will stop immediately to ensure there are no direct interactions,” Jones said.

With the boat ramp works being delayed due to contractor availability, the two projects will now occur at a similar time.

