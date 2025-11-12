Easydredge 700S ready for her new owners

Back to overview
Vessels
November 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC is ready to deliver another hopper dredger of the standardized Easydredge 700S series.

Photo courtesy of IHC

According to the company, the stock vessel is ready for immediate delivery, with final trials to be executed with the client.

This Easydredge 700S is IHC’s smaller-sized hopper dredger with 500m3 hopper volume and a 400mm suction tube reaching 15m dredge depth.

The new dredger is designed for maintenance dredging in small harbors and ports with its length of 50m and maximum draught of 3.5m.

The vessels classed unrestricted navigation together with the 10 persons (single cabin) accommodation and can be deployed 24/7 anywhere.

