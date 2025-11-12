Oak Island beach nourishment project starting this week

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Weeks Marine will this week begin mobilizing pipes and equipment for the Oak Island (NC) Beach Nourishment project.

Photo courtesy of the the Town of Oak Island

Starting on Sunday, November 16, the public parking area and Beach Access Locations on SE 49th St. will be closed to allow for equipment placement and project staging, the town’s officials said in a statement.

The contractor expects to start dredging and sand placement operations in late November or early December.

Also known as the OS-OKI Project (Off-Shore OKI), this scheme will deliver around 940,000 cy of sand to areas between WEST of SE 56th St. The goal of this project is to provide Advance Fill Berm to maintain the 10-Year Level of Protection provided by 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 Beach Nourishment campaigns.

Due to sea turtle nesting constraints, Weeks Marine is expected to have the dredging and placement completed by April 30, 2026.

