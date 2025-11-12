Back to overview
Water Injection Dredging trials start at Bridport Harbor

Dredging
November 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bridport Harbor – West Bay said that that they are currently conducting Water Injection Dredging (WID) trials with the dredging vessel Doonhamer.

photo courtesy of Bridport Harbor - West Bay

This innovative dredging technique uses low-pressure water jets to loosen and mobilize sediment, allowing natural currents to redistribute it.

WID is a more sustainable and cost-effective approach compared to traditional dredging methods, helping us maintain safe navigation channels while reducing environmental impact,” Bridport Harbor – West Bay said.

The dredging vessel Doonhamer will be in Bridport’s inner and outer harbors for about 10 days before the trial continues in Lyme Regis.

