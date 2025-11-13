DEME’s nine-month turnover tops 3 billion euros

Back to overview
Business & Finance
November 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME Group has reported a turnover of 3.09 billion euros for the first nine months of 2025, a 3% increase year-over-year.

Photo courtesy of DEME

The group’s order book totals 7.5 billion euros, representing a 5% increase from 7.1 billion euros a year earlier, and remains stable compared with mid-year levels.

Offshore Energy and Dredging & Infra reported an order book of over 4 billion euros and 3 billion euros respectively.

The company’s Dredging & Infra segment recorded a turnover of 1,4 billion euros year-to-date, 5% down versus the same period last year, reflecting the strong 2024 performance and project timing effects this year.

In Europe, DEME’s dredging team continued maintenance operations under several multi-year contracts and initiated a number of new projects. In the United Kingdom, dredging and reclamation works at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility were completed. In France, the La Chatière project in Le Havre has been launched, with dredging activities planned to begin in the fourth quarter.

In Italy, the team made further progress across several ongoing port projects, while in Germany, preparatory activities continued for the construction of the offshore terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven, with core installation works scheduled to commence in 2026.

The Dredging & Infra segment maintained strong overseas activity, advancing projects in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Egypt, along with continued operations in several African countries.

In India, DEME continued maintenance activities at several ports and commenced deepening works at the Port of Paradip. In the Asia-Pacific region, DEME launched a new phase of capital dredging in the access channel to the Port of Patimban in Indonesia, and maintenance works at Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Highlights third quarter 2025

  • Group nine-month turnover surpassed 3 billion euros, a 3% increase year-over-year
  • Order book is 7.5 billion euros, compared to 7.1 billion euros last year
  • Management reiterates its expectations that full-year turnover will be at least in line with 2024 and forecasts a strong year-over-year EBITDA improvement, with the EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 22%
  • DEME took delivery of its new offshore installation vessel Norse Wind in October, completed on schedule, and set to commence operations in the first half of 2026

Click here to view DEME’s full third quarter results for 2025.

