Enhancing biodiversity at Hengistbury Head by Boskalis

Research & Development
November 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Enhancing biodiversity in a given area is never an exact science. Even with a well-considered plan for installing artificial reefs or shelters for marine life and shellfish, there is always a degree of uncertainty about whether species will truly make it their home. 

photo courtesy of Boskalis

According to Boskalis, this was the case at Hengistbury Head in the south of the United Kingdom, where 98 artificial reefs and rocks were installed as part of the construction of a long groyne.

Just one year later, the results speak for themselves.

During a recent field study, Boskalis’ teams observed starfish, mussels, crabs, and other shellfish thriving in the new habitat. A bird species that is on the red list was even spotted.

According to Boskalis, “the project is a strong example of how coastal protection can go hand-in-hand with ecological enhancement – safeguarding the shoreline while giving nature and marine life a huge boost. In short: the coastal defense of the future.”

The Hengistbury Head project was supported by Boskalis’ Artificial Reefs Program.

