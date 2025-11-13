Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Rasmalé land reclamation in full swing

Dredging
November 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, visited the Rasmalé land reclamation site yesterday to review progress on the Rasmalé Land Reclamation and Coastal Protection Project.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

According to the President’s Office, this is the largest single initiative undertaken to address the Maldives’ housing needs from a single location.

The Government is implementing the project in multiple phases to deliver a transformative solution to the national housing challenge.

Work across three areas is advancing rapidly, with Site J now fully completed, while 25.53pct of Site L and 20.09pct of Site C have been completed,” the Office said.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

Muizzu said that land reclamation works across the Malé region are progressing swiftly, with further acceleration expected in December. With the deployment of additional dredgers, the overall pace of reclamation will be increased.

Located in K. Fushidhiggaru Lagoon, the project started in December 2023 and will see the reclamation of 1,009 hectares to develop Rasmalé as an environmentally sustainable eco-city.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv
