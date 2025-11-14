Carolina Beach CSRM renourishment starts tomorrow

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work is set to begin on the coastal storm risk management (CSRM) project at Carolina Beach in the following days.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, sand placement work will take place along Carolina Beach, N.C., beginning mid-November 2025, and will continue for approximately four to five weeks, weather permitting.

Currently, the beachfill contractor has equipment staged near the Freeman Park vehicular beach access and at the North Pier parking lot.

Additionally, the contractor is placing pipe from the Carolina Beach Inlet to the beach adjacent to the North Pier. Sand placement will begin in this vicinity and progress southward as pumping continues.

“Once the Carolina Beach Inlet sand source is exhausted, the contractor will remove the pipe back to the offshore landing area and begin drawing sand from an oceanside borrow source to continue nourishment along the remaining sections of the beach,” USACE said.

Sand placement in the Carolina Beach portion of the project is expected to begin around November 15, 2025, and take approximately four to five weeks to complete.

