Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ellicott delivers another electric Mud Cat

Ellicott delivers another electric Mud Cat

Dredging
November 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ellicott Dredge Enterprises, LLC has just announced the successful delivery and commissioning of a new Mud Cat® MC 20E electric, remote-controlled dredge at a water treatment facility in the United States.

photo courtesy of Mud Cat

The dredge efficiently pumps alum sludge to a dewatering filter press at a consistent rate of 500 GPM (31.5 lps) through 500 feet (1,640m) of discharge piping and a 40 ft. (12.2m) vertical lift.

Equipped with a horizontal cutterhead featuring liner protection wheels on both sides of the shroud, the MC 20E delivers a precise and uniform cut, ensuring an even bottom profile and safe operation within the lined lagoon, Ellicott said.

A NEMA 4X stainless steel enclosure houses the advanced PLC control system, which seamlessly integrates with the plant’s SCADA network via Ethernet/IP protocol over a fiber optic connection,” the company said in its release.

The dredge is further enhanced by Mud Cat’s AutoSense™ technology, enabling fully automated operation across the lagoon.

When the dredge reaches a designated limit switch, it automatically reverses direction and returns to the home position, awaiting the next operational command, Ellicott concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles