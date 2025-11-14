Back to overview
Myall River dredging wraps up

Dredging
November 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The much-anticipated Myall River dredging project has been completed, MidCoast Council said.

photo courtesy of MidCoast Council

The dredge was finishing the connection of the eastern channel to the deep water in the port last week.

A total of 132,300m3 of sand was removed from the Eastern Channel, Corrie Channel and from the Myall River. Not only will this make boating navigation safer, it will also improve the flows and tidal movements in the estuary leading to better water quality,” the Council said.

The dredged sand has been stockpiled at Winda Whoppa, allowing for future renourishment of Jimmys Beach.

The contractor Dredging Solutions will spend the following coming week removing the equipment from the site, the Council concluded.

