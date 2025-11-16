More shingle arrives at Folkestone coastline

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
November 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work to help protect more than 3,000 homes and businesses from flooding on the five-mile stretch of coast between Fisherman’s Beach and Folkestone Harbor got underway last week, Folkestone & Hythe District Council said.

photo courtesy of folkestone-hythe.gov.uk

According to the Council’s official announcement, around 100,000 tons of shingle will be recycled and regraded in the latest phase of beach management work.

The process takes up to eight weeks to complete and is currently the most cost-effective way of protecting the district. Contrary to opinion, it offers far superior protection than the old timber groynes,” the Council said.

Cllr Stephen Scoffham, Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Biodiversity, said: “This work has been carried out twice a year since 2004 to reduce the possibly of flooding and coastal erosion by helping to shield the seawall.”

“We secured £2.35 million of Environment Agency funding earlier this year to ensure this important program can continue for the next five years.”

Shingle is moved from east to west to allow the longshore drift to naturally spread it to aid the prevention of overtopping during storm events.

