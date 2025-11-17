Back to overview
Annual dredging operations at Sandusky Harbor

Dredging
November 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has announced plans to dredge the federal navigation channels of the Sandusky Harbor, Erie County, Ohio.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Corps, an estimated total of up to 110,000 cubic yards of sediment is to be dredged from Sandusky Harbor federal navigation channels in a dredging season.

The actual dredging need to fully maintain all authorized channels of the harbor is approximately 140,000 CY annually, but the proposed dredging volume reflects capacity of practicable placement options.

Annual dredging operations at Sandusky Harbor are tentatively scheduled to be performed during the period between July 1 and March 15.

