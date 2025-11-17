Major milestone for Stockton and coastal resilience in NSW

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Newcastle said that the Extended Stockton Coastal Management Program (CMP) has received certification from the NSW Minister for the Environment, officially endorsing the long-term strategy to protect Stockton’s coastline.

photo courtesy of City of Newcastle

This is Stockton’s second certified CMP, building on the first iteration which was certified in 2020, a landmark achievement during a particularly tumultuous time. That CMP was the first in NSW to be certified, and it laid the groundwork for what we’ve been able to achieve today. We’ve had the time and opportunity to apply lessons learned, engage deeply with our community, and develop a more robust, future-focused plan with an expanded footprint,” the City said.

The 10-year CMP confirms the community supported strategy of mass sand nourishment with regular sand top-ups, essential to restoring amenity, rebuilding a protective sand buffer, and safeguarding public assets under immediate threat.

This work is backed by a $21.5 million commitment from the NSW Government, and we look forward to working with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to bring it to life,” the City concluded.

