Nauplius Workboats: Beaver dredger and DMC1450 for the Middle East

November 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Nauplius Workboats has started the production of a DMC1450 for its strategic partner Royal IHC.

photo courtesy of Naplius

According to Nauplius, Royal IHC has sold this multi-purpose, heavy-duty workboat, together with a Beaver dredger, to a client in the Middle East.

The DMC1450 with it’s length of 14.5 meter and a breadth of 6 meters is a true all-rounder, capable of performing a wide range of dredging support activities in shallow inland waters,” Nauplius said.

“From pushing and towing to buoy and anchor handling, and the transport of fuel, goods, and personnel, this vessel is built to handle tough conditions.”

Delivery is scheduled for early Q2-2026.

