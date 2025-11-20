Coastal protection works at Inverloch Surf Beach start next week

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
November 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bass Coast Shire Council will kick off important coastal protection works in Inverloch next Monday, November 24.

photo courtesy of Bass Coast Shire Council

Funded by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), the $700,000 project will be delivered by Landshape Earthmoving & Excavations following a competitive tender process.

We’re working closely with the Surf Life Saving Club to keep the beach safe and as accessible as possible during the works,” the Council said.

According to the Council, the project will include:

• Building approximately 110 meters of new sandbag wall,

• Repairing existing sandbags and access tracks,

• Extracting and transporting sand from Point Norman to fill sandbags,

• Shrub planting and reinstatement works.

Works are expected to take around six weeks, subject to weather, tides and contractor availability.

