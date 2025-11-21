Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Carolina Beach: Freeman Park closes due to beach nourishment

Carolina Beach: Freeman Park closes due to beach nourishment

Beach Nourishment
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Town of Carolina Beach Government said that Freeman Park will close this weekend as crews begin sand placement for the beach nourishment operations.

photo courtesy of USACE

The area will be closed November 21-23 while crews finish placing pipes adjacent to the dunes and move equipment into place.

Carolina Beach officials said that a crossover will be installed near the start of the project area.

Sand placement will also begin just north of the Carolina Beach Pier and is expected to take about four to five weeks.

The officials added that beach closures can be expected to start at the pier and move south as the project progresses after Freeman Park reopens.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles