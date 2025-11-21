EXCLUSIVE: Callan wins $21.4M Port Mansfield dredging contract

Back to overview
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Callan Marine Ltd., from Galveston, Texas, has won a $21.4 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging work in Port Mansfield.

photo courtesy of callanmarineltd.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with four received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work, with beneficial use placement, will be performed in Port Mansfield, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,420,562 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

