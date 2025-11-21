Jenkins wraps up dredging at Haslar Marina in Gosport

Back to overview
Dredging
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Jenkinks Marine’s large dredge set up, including the backhoe dredger Doreen Dorward and 300m3 capacity self-propelled, split hopper barges Nab and Needles, completed dredging at Haslar Marina in Gosport for Boatfolk Marinas recently.

photo courtesy of jenkinsmarine.co.uk

The dredge rig then relocated over to Newhaven, and are now carrying out a number of dredging operations at Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Our busy dredging program is expected to keep us working hard all winter at a various yacht clubs, marinas and private residents in Cowes, including for Cowes Harbor Commissioners where a dredge of 5,000m3 is required at their marina,” Jenkins said.

“The dredge team will be working a variety of shifts, including tidal shifts over 24hrs/day, 7 days per week, to get the jobs completed as efficiently as possible to help minimize the disruption to our clients.”

Following this, the Doreen Dorward and the hopper barges are headed to Portsmouth Offshore Group for a 10,000m3 dredge at their marina in Gosport, before moving onwards to regular clients in the Solent area for the rest of the winter period.

They will then return to Newhaven for a dredge project in the spring.

