VIDEO: Protecting Buffalo Harbor – Breakwater repairs underway

Breakwater Construction
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is repairing the Buffalo South Breakwater after damage was caused from severe weather, especially during the winter of 2022–2023.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the breakwater is essential to maintaining safe harbor access for commercial ships bringing more than $43 million in business revenue to the region and protecting recreational sites from Great Lakes waves and weather.

Repairs include fixing the crest and slopes of the structure using a rubble mound and stability berm with a total of more than 10,000 tons of stone in a variety of sizes.

Work is being conducted under a $2.2 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Material, LLC, with funding from the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022.

