Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD lands $20.2M Palm Beach renourishment contract

GLDD lands $20.2M Palm Beach renourishment contract

Beach Nourishment
November 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Houston-based marine construction company Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has won a $20.2 million USACE contract for beach renourishment work in Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This project will place approximately 500-600K cubic yards of material to renourish the shoreline in Palm Beach County, between Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Range Monuments R-92.1 and R-102.

The project includes construction of a beach berm and the placement of sand along the shoreline. The sand for the project will be dredged from a combination of borrow sources, including Palm Beach Harbor Entrance Channel and Settling Basins, Northern Borrow Area 1, and Northern Borrow Area 2.

Following contract award, the Army Corps and the Town officials expect construction work to kick off in early 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles