Port of Sète-Frontignan introduces Hydromer dredger

Dredging
November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Sète-Frontignan christened their new 70 meter Hydromer dredger yesterday. Also, they opened a 6 hectares rail terminal – part of a long-term regional strategy for sustainable logistics and port decarbonization. 

photo courtesy of laregion.fr

With a focus on their ecological transition approach, the Port said that the new dredger will soon be powered by locally produced green hydrogen, with the Hyd’Occ plant in Port-la-Nouvelle – scheduled to begin production in early 2026.

This technological advancement, unique in the world, will reduce CO₂ emissions by 700 tons per year. This is another step towards the goal set by Occitanie – to become the first energy-positive region in Europe,” Région Occitanie said.

photo courtesy of laregion.fr

Also, this dredger is capable of transporting 1,500 m³ of sediment and it has already processed 440,000 m³ in regional ports since entering service in 2024.

Equipped with electric propulsion, Hydromer minimizes noise pollution and CO₂ emissions, the Port said.

