EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s giant CSD Fernando de Magallanes busy at Port of Progreso

November 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Yucatan Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena inspected the dredging operations at the Progreso Deep-Water Port two days ago. The project, now over 60% complete, is a key part of the Maya Renaissance initiative to boost the region’s economy.

photo courtesy of Huacho Díaz Mena fb

During the visit, Mena also toured Jan De Nul’s cutter suction dredger (CSD) Fernando de Magallanes, one of the most advanced dredging vessels in the world. At 138.5 meters long and powered by 30,000 horsepower, it ranks among fewer than 20 dredgers of its class worldwide. 

What we see here is the beginning of a profound transformation. This is the infrastructure that will allow us to attract more investment, create more jobs, and position Yucatán on the new logistical and economic map of the country,” Mena said.

photo courtesy of Huacho Díaz Mena fb

The expansion of Progreso involves a historic investment of 7.9 billion pesos (approximately $400 million).

This funding combines federal, state, and private resources to ensure the success of the project. In addition to dredging, the port will grow from 36 hectares to 116 hectares of operational space, creating room for logistics centers, new companies, and expanded maritime services.

photo courtesy of Huacho Díaz Mena fb

According to officials, this phase of port dredging alone will increase the available operational area by over 200 percent. Also, the modernization is expected to attract multinational corporations, strengthen supply chains, and position Progreso as one of Mexico’s most competitive deep-water ports.

