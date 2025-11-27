USACE hosts Matagorda Ship Channel Project public meeting

Back to overview
Dredging
November 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District (SWG), in partnership with the Calhoun Port Authority, will host a public meeting on December 3, 2025, in Port Lavaca, Texas.

photo courtesy of USACE

USACE made the draft Validation Report and Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (V/SEIS) to the Matagorda Ship Channel Improvement Project available for a 45-day public review, beginning November 14, 2025.

The public meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bauer Community Center located at 2300 Texas Route 35, in Port Lavaca, Texas.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. USACE will provide an overview of the study and the opportunity for the public to provide comments. Any materials presented at the meeting will be made available on the project’s website after the meeting,” USACE said.

A Record of Decision will be issued no sooner than 30 days after the publication of the Final SEIS Notice of Availability by the Environmental Protection Agency in the Federal Register.

