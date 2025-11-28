Back to overview
Home Dredging Today American WWII bomb discovered in Hungary during dredging operations

American WWII bomb discovered in Hungary during dredging operations

Dredging
November 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

An unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in Budapest’s Csepel district earlier this week during the dredging operations in the Petrol Bay area of the Free Port.

photo courtesy of MH 1. Tűzszerész és Folyamőr Ezred

After the dredge workers noticed a suspected explosive lying partly embedded in the mud on a barge, the discovery was reported to the Hungarian Defense Forces’ explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) hotline.

According to the MH 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal and River Flotilla Regiment, the device was examined on site by József Volter, EOD team commander Warrant Officer, who identified it as an active World War II munition – a GP-250 type, made in America.

photo courtesy of MH 1. Tűzszerész és Folyamőr Ezred

The disarmed bomb was then carried from the MH military port and transferred to the Hungarian Defense Forces’ central collection site, where it will be destroyed at a later date.

Local media said that such historic discoveries are not uncommon across Hungary, where large quantities of unexploded ordnance remain buried after heavy bombardments during the World War II.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles