Boskalis’ TSHD Gateway raises the bar at Southsea

November 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Gateway has been very busy these days adding over a million tons of beach material onto the Southsea beaches.

photo courtesy of southseacoastalscheme.org.uk

The Gateway has powered through pumping shingle to the west side of South Parade Pier and has now started on the eastern side,” Southsea Coastal Scheme said.

These works are 24/7 and the Gateway will be discharging approximately twice per day, resulting in over a million tons of shingle being placed onto Southsea’s beach between The Pyramids and the Coffee Cup at Eastney, forming the primary flood defense.

photo courtesy of Southsea Coastal Scheme

Southsea Coastal Scheme added: “The shingle comes from licensed dredging zones southeast of the Isle of Wight, selected to avoid sensitive habitats.”

“It may appear darker than normal but the beach will look the same once complete.”

The dredger will continue working in the area until mid-December. 

