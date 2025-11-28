Back to overview
Dredger Warraber ready for Bribie Island job

Dredging
November 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The second Hall Contracting dredger Warraber is now in the water, getting ready to take part in the Bribie Island Emergency Work.

photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

According to local media, it will start the dredging operations in the narrow area on the northern side.

The work is set to restore Bribie Island’s northern tip and protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore, improving water quality and marine navigation safety in the Passage ahead of the annual severe weather season.

Dredging and associated construction operations will take place until April 2026, with most on-land activity occurring between 6am and 6pm, seven days a week.

