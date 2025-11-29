Dredging project underway on Shrewsbury Channel Complex

Back to overview
Dredging
November 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) said that the Shrewsbury Channel Complex dredging program is underway.

photo courtesy of NJDOT

The channels were impacted by Superstorm Sandy and continued to be shoaled in throughout the years.

This project will return the impacted channels to a state of good repair. The approximately $6.2 million project will restore state channels to authorized depths by dredging approximately 100,000 cubic yards. NJDOT’s contractor, H&L Construction LLC, will dredge sediment from multiple channels within the Shrewsbury Channel Complex,” NJDOT said.

According to NJDOT, the project is set restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to their individual authorized project depths which range between five to seven feet at mean low water.

Dredging operations are expected to be completed in December 2025, NJDOT added. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline to the Shrewsbury Dredged Material Management Facility, NJDOT concluded.

