Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BMT develops Smart Harbor Platform under Phase 2 of Deep Blue Project

BMT develops Smart Harbor Platform under Phase 2 of Deep Blue Project

Technology
November 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Under Phase 2 of the Deep Blue Project, BMT has been engaged by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport of South Australia (DIT SA) to develop a prototype of its ADAPT platform for management of State harbors.

photo courtesy of BMT

The prototype is based on BMT’s ADAPT (Adaptive Dredging Automated Prediction Tool) platform – a cloud-based, AI-powered data management and intelligence system that enables real-time environmental monitoring, predictive insights and improved operational decision-making for ports and coastal infrastructure.

According to BMT, the ADAPT platform is delivering measurable results for customers.

Early deployments indicate efficiency gains of up to 15% compared to traditional approaches, achieved through advanced forecasting that helps avoid over-dredging, proactive maintenance to safeguard channel access and trade continuity, and intelligent scheduling that reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Also, the platform builds on BMT’s experience supporting ports and coastal infrastructure across Australia, where AI-enabled simulation and digital twin technologies have become core to future-ready asset management and sustainable dredging strategies.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles